Jeremy Meyer joins Hayes Performance Systems

Hayes Performance Systems, a global manufacturer of braking systems for a wide range of applications from industrial to powersports, has announced the addition of industry veteran Jeremy Meyer to boost its marketing and communications efforts.

Longtime industry veteran Jeremy Meyer joins Hayes to boost its marketing and communications efforts. (Photo: LinkedIn)

Meyer adds a wealth of knowledge and experience in motorsports, with two decades of powersports product, event promotion, and marketing under his belt. He brings a deep passion for the off-road and snowmobile industries and has developed and executed countless programs ranging from Snocross to Supercross. His experience in all phases of marketing, from new product development, event exposure, and series and athlete sponsorships, make him well-positioned to lead the charge of new products and activation for Hayes, according to the company.

“I am excited to join such an innovative and world-class organization,” says Meyer. “The reputation of Hayes is outstanding, and their ability and desire to solve real-world problems for both the championship level competitor and the everyday user have them positioned for extreme market growth. I look forward to developing meaningful programs highlighting the company and its world-class products.”

Alexandria Sielaff, director of marketing at Hayes Performance Systems, comments, “With his deep experience within our markets, Jeremy is an excellent and timely addition to our organization. I look forward to seeing him partner with our team to continue increasing Hayes’ brand recognition as we prepare to bring a host of new products to the heavy equipment, powersport, and electric vehicle markets.”

Meyer’s eagerness to learn and expand his skill set, coupled with an extensive list of experiences from PR, writing, event organization, and multi-media production, will serve as an essential asset for the Hayes organization moving forward. He can be reached directly at Jeremy.meyer@hbpsi.com.