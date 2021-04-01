Snocross champions crowned as season ends

After no doubt what was an unprecedented season, the 2021 Amsoil Championship Snocross series, powered by Ram Trucks, has officially wrapped up.

The season no doubt offered much excitement for snowmobiling racing fans, including not-so-newcomer (now) Elias Ishoel of Norway winning his third straight title.

According to Powersports Business sibling publication Snow Goer, “from start-to-finish, the season has been extremely competitive… Bar-to-bar racing, drag races to the finish line and some late season rallies will open the door for off-season of speculation.”

Have the sledheads you've seen been talking racing? For more in-depth coverage and photos, head on over to Snow Goer for their end of the season coverage.