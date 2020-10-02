Minnesota’s ERX to host ISOC Snocross season opener

The biggest Snocross race of the year is coming to ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minnesota, Jan. 8-10, 2021. With the disruption of COVID-19 impacting the traditional start to the season, the International Series of Champions (ISOC) Championship Snocross 2021 schedule was released today, and the season opener will take place at ERX.

The first national race has arguably been one of the most important and best attended events on the series and features some of the best racing as drivers release an off-season of pent-up emotion and energy into every lap. To add fuel to this year’s kick-off race will be the track building prowess of the ERX Motor Park crew.

Serving as the practice facility for several top national teams, along with hosting regional and grassroots Snocross races for more than a decade, the track at ERX is considered by most drivers and fans as one the biggest and best in North America.

The ISOC National Snocross racing weekend will feature two full-days of racing on Saturday and Sunday, along with the much anticipated head-to-head, double elimination Dominator race kicking off the weekend on Friday night.

“Our expertise for building world-class tracks and hosting national racing events will make this season opening race a must attend,” said track co-owner Chris Carlson. “We pride ourselves in building and hosting some of the best racing events in the Midwest, with great sightlines and hospitality for fans and a highly competitive track for the racers.”

With future COVID restrictions unknown, tickets for this race are expected to go fast and potentially sell-out.

Ticket Prices:

Kids 5 & under: Free

Youth 6-12: $20/weekend

Adults (13+) Friday/Sunday pricing: $25

Adults (13+) Saturday: $30

Here's a look at the 2021 Snocross schedule:

With the Snocross season rapidly approaching amidst a worldwide pandemic, ISOC Racing has been working due-diligently towards the upcoming 2021 season. Series officials are now pleased to announce the series will return to action this coming January. The new schedule will see several changes to venues and dates, but with the promise of filling seventeen rounds of racing over eight weekends this winter.

For the first time in 28 years, the Amsoil Duluth National will not open up the Snocross season. Instead, the series will make its highly anticipated return to ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minn., on January 8-9, 2021. The venue has been a hub for snocross racing, hosting a slew of high-profile snowmobile events over the past several years, including an ISOC National in 2012.

The series will then shift South the following weekend, with its annual stop in Dubuque, Iowa, January 15-16. The track at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds has quickly become a fan-favorite, and in recent years the Iowa stop has become key in determining the final championship standings.

After a single weekend break, teams will head to the Dakotas for the “Dakota Swing.” The bull ring style racetrack in Deadwood, S.D., offers up some of the tightest racing the sport sees each year. From the tight oval track in Deadwood, racers will drive north to Fargo, N.D. for rounds seven and eight. Amsoil Championship Snocross will visit a new venue in West Fargo this season, moving its event to the Red River Fairgrounds.

The Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino in Salamanca, NY, will host two rounds of racing on February 19-20. The event has turned into a popular tour stop, as it enters its ninth year on the circuit, thanks in large part to the numerous snowmobile trails that lead to the front door of the resort.

Shakopee, Minn., has historically been the first event to ring in the New Year, and a popular mid-season stop for teams and fans. The large crowds that fill the horse racing venue will have to wait until March 5-6 to see their favorite racers fly around Canterbury Park this season.

The grand finale of the snocross season will not be scheduled for Lake Geneva, Wis., in 2021. The annual, three-day festivities will instead become the penultimate rounds of the Snocross season on March 19-21. Instead, Amsoil Championship Snocross will hold its final two days of racing March 26-27 in Grand Rapids, Mich. The series heads back to the Cannonsburg Ski Area, which would have become the home of the Michigan National event for the first time last season, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The on-going pandemic has caused interruptions in all facets of life, something the series, its sponsors, teams and venues have taken seriously. The schedule changes are a reflection of the needs of the racing community, and its host communities.

“As a series, we have a great responsibility to hosting world class events,” said Carl Schubitzke, ISOC president. “But we also have a responsibility to our racers and fans that goes beyond the racetrack. There were some difficult decisions and conversations, but we are fortunate to have great event partners that were open to new ideas. We feel great about the 2021 schedule and look forward to another full and exciting race season.”

The 2021 Amsoil Championship Snocross, powered by Ram, season will continue to air all 17 rounds on the CBS Sports Network, as well as via livestream at www.snocross.com.