Woodies Racing announces 2022 Snocross team

Well before the flakes start falling, another big Snocross team has unveiled its team for the 2022 race season – involving a change in the Pro class.

According to Powersports Business sibling publication Snow Goer, the Woodies Racing Arctic Cat stable will include Trent Wittwer in the Pro class for 2022. The Bemidji, Minnesota, native has been around the sport for several years having first grabbed attention as the national Sport class champion in 2017-2018 before earning multiple victories and finishing fourth in season points in his first year in Pro-Lite in 2018-2019.

You can click on the photo below to read to full story from Snow Goer. As the season approaches, are there any racing teams your dealership is watching?