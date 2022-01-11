Africa Twin gets refinements for 2022

For its first new-product announcement of the calendar year, American Honda announced the return of the Africa Twin adventure-touring platform, including the sporty standard version and the mile-gobbling Adventure Sports SE — both offered with either a manual gearbox or Honda's advanced automatic Dual Clutch Transmission. The Africa Twin is back with a number of focused refinements aimed at improving the riding experience.
Since its 2016 reintroduction, the legendary Africa Twin adventure-touring platform has undergone steady improvements aimed at carrying out its "True Adventure" ethos, and that is once again the case for the 2022 model year.
The sporting- and off-road performance-oriented standard version now comes with the same rear carrier as its more distance riding-oriented Adventure Sports ES sibling. Meanwhile, that version gets a shorter windscreen for improved visibility.
Both Africa Twin versions are compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and both are available with either a manual gearbox or Honda's advanced automatic Dual Clutch Transmission, which has a program change for 2022, delivering smoother shifting in the lower gears.
MSRP
Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE DCT: $17,999
Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE: $17,199
Africa Twin DCT: $15,199
Africa Twin: $14,399
Colors
Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE: Pearl White
Africa Twin: Grand Prix Red
2022 Africa Twin specs
ENGINE
Engine Type 1084cc liquid-cooled Unicam four-stroke 22.5º parallel-twin
Bore And Stroke 92mm x 81.5mm
Compression Ratio 10.1:1
Induction PGM-FI electronic fuel injection (Throttle By Wire)
Ignition Full transistorized ignition
Starter Electric
DRIVE TRAIN
Transmission 6-speed Manual
Final Drive #525 Chain; 16T/42T
CHASSIS SUSPENSION BRAKES
Front Suspension 45mm inverted telescopic fork; 9.1 inches of travel
Rear Suspension Pro-Link system w/ single shock; 8.7 inches of travel
Front Brakes Two four-piston hydraulic calipers w/ 310mm disks; ABS
Rear Brake Single one-piston hydraulic caliper w/ 256mm disk; ABS
Front Tire 90/90-21
Rear Tire 150/70R-18
DIMENSIONS
Wheelbase 62 inches
Seat Height Standard position 34.3 inches/Low position 33.5 inches
Curb Weight
505 lbs — Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride
Fuel Capacity 5 gallons including 1.0-gallon reserve
OTHER
Model ID CRF1100L
Emissions Meets current EPA standards. Models sold in California meet current CARB standards and may differ slightly due to emissions equipment.
Available Colors Grand Prix Red
FACTORY WARRANTY INFORMATION
One Year Included Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
Optional Extended Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan