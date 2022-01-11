Africa Twin gets refinements for 2022

For its first new-product announcement of the calendar year, American Honda announced the return of the Africa Twin adventure-touring platform, including the sporty standard version and the mile-gobbling Adventure Sports SE — both offered with either a manual gearbox or Honda's advanced automatic Dual Clutch Transmission. The Africa Twin is back with a number of focused refinements aimed at improving the riding experience.

Since its 2016 reintroduction, the legendary Africa Twin adventure-touring platform has undergone steady improvements aimed at carrying out its "True Adventure" ethos, and that is once again the case for the 2022 model year.

The sporting- and off-road performance-oriented standard version now comes with the same rear carrier as its more distance riding-oriented Adventure Sports ES sibling. Meanwhile, that version gets a shorter windscreen for improved visibility.

2022 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports

Both Africa Twin versions are compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and both are available with either a manual gearbox or Honda's advanced automatic Dual Clutch Transmission, which has a program change for 2022, delivering smoother shifting in the lower gears.

2022 CRF1100L Africa Twin

MSRP

Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE DCT: $17,999

Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE: $17,199

Africa Twin DCT: $15,199

Africa Twin: $14,399

Advertisement

Colors

Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE: Pearl White

Africa Twin: Grand Prix Red

2022 Africa Twin specs

ENGINE

Engine Type 1084cc liquid-cooled Unicam four-stroke 22.5º parallel-twin

Bore And Stroke 92mm x 81.5mm

Compression Ratio 10.1:1

Induction PGM-FI electronic fuel injection (Throttle By Wire)

Ignition Full transistorized ignition

Starter Electric

DRIVE TRAIN

Transmission 6-speed Manual

Final Drive #525 Chain; 16T/42T

CHASSIS SUSPENSION BRAKES

Front Suspension 45mm inverted telescopic fork; 9.1 inches of travel

Rear Suspension Pro-Link system w/ single shock; 8.7 inches of travel

Front Brakes Two four-piston hydraulic calipers w/ 310mm disks; ABS

Rear Brake Single one-piston hydraulic caliper w/ 256mm disk; ABS

Front Tire 90/90-21

Rear Tire 150/70R-18

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase 62 inches

Seat Height Standard position 34.3 inches/Low position 33.5 inches

Curb Weight

505 lbs — Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride

Fuel Capacity 5 gallons including 1.0-gallon reserve

OTHER

Model ID CRF1100L

Emissions Meets current EPA standards. Models sold in California meet current CARB standards and may differ slightly due to emissions equipment.

Available Colors Grand Prix Red

FACTORY WARRANTY INFORMATION

One Year Included Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty

Optional Extended Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan