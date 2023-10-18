Husqvarna Motorcycles reveals 2024 Norden 901

Husqvarna Motorcycles has unveiled the 2024 Norden 901, which offers improved performance and technology thanks to multiple technical enhancements for 2024.

2024 Husqvarna Norden 901. (Photo: KTM North America)

The 2024 Norden 901 adventure touring machine is wrapped in new gray and yellow graphics, while it retains the same torquey 889cc parallel-twin engine underneath. The bike features a light steel trellis frame, WP APEX suspension, and multiple ride modes for longer rides.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ lean-angle sensitive cornering motorcycle traction control (CMTC) now offers ten different levels of rear wheel slip, which can be selected when the optional explorer mode is engaged. With a setting to suit all riding abilities, those with more experience will enjoy drifting through turns. At the same time, riders new to ADV will benefit from traction control when negotiating technical corners and unpredictable terrain.

Rounding out the new features found on the 2024 Norden 901 are a new USB port and hazard warning lights, which can be quickly switched on in the event of an emergency.

The components used on the Norden 901 are all chosen for their performance and durability. The Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, Bosch cornering ABS, a power assist slipper clutch (PASC), and multiple ride modes combine to create a premium riding experience.

The 2024 Norden 901 will be available this winter at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.