Husqvarna uncovers 2023 Norden 901 Expedition touring bike

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. has released its new touring machine, the Norden 901 Expedition. It has been designed to offer endless exploration and expertly crafted with a selection of premium Technical Accessories to enhance its outstanding capabilities both on- and off-road.

The Norden 901 Expedition comes complete with long travel WP XPLOR suspension to ensure all riders can explore further and longer. As a finishing touch, the new travel motorcycle features a striking new color scheme to signify its world-traveling intentions.

Guaranteeing the Norden 901 Expedition excels across the roughest terrain, the new offroad-specific WP XPLOR suspension with 240 mm of travel is fitted to both the front and rear of the motorcycle. This premium, fully adjustable suspension gives riders the opportunity to fine-tune the compression, rebound and preload settings to create a personalized setup based on their individual preferences.

Contributing to maximum rider comfort on all long-distance adventures, the Norden 901 Expedition is equipped with many of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Technical Accessories as standard. For early morning starts, and especially beneficial for riders exploring colder climates, the adjustable heated grips and rider’s seat provide much appreciated warmth. Additionally, rider fatigue is reduced considerably with the fitment of a new Touring Windshield. Deflecting wind around the motorcycle, particularly at higher speeds, riders are fully protected and able to discover new worlds in complete comfort.

Turning journeys into expeditions, this well-appointed new travel motorcycle is built to begin any adventure straight from the showroom thanks to the pre-fitted Side Bag Set. This neat luggage solution integrates perfectly with the bodywork and offers of up to 36 liters of storage capacity.

Powered by an 889cc parallel-twin engine featuring an offroad-focused torque curve, the motorcycle offers a broad spread of smooth, controllable power, which is particularly efficient across challenging offroad terrain. Housed inside the steel trellis frame, the versatile engine works together with the chromium-molybdenum chassis to provide exceptional agility, rider feedback and comfort throughout the longest of riding days. Tailored power delivery and corning-sensitive traction control intervention are controlled by four selectable ride modes (Street, Rain, Offroad and Explorer). The advanced Explorer mode allows for nine levels of adjustable rear wheel slip and reconfigures the information displayed on the dashboard during more committed offroad riding.

Completing the build and improving ease-of-maintenance and protection on the longest of riding days, a new center stand, engine guard and Connectivity Unit are fitted as standard to enhance every adventure. With the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app installed onto a smartphone paired to the motorcycle’s Connectivity Unit via Bluetooth, riders will benefit from downloadable maps, Turn-by-Turn+ navigation, Call-In, Call-Out and view real-time traffic information. Music selection and volume can also be controlled easily while riding using the handlebar-mounted buttons.

Technical highlights:

WP XPLOR suspension offers longer travel (240 mm) and full adjustability

Heated grips and rider seat for cold weather comfort

Touring Windshield for reduced fatigue on extended rides

Side Bag Set offers convenient storage

Center Stand for easier maintenance

Heavy duty Skid Plate for enhanced protection of tank and engine

Connectivity Unit provides Turn-by-Turn+ navigation, Call-In, Call-Out and music selection from the rider’s smartphone

Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app available from Apple AppStore and Google Playstore

Chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame with engine as stressed member

Compact and powerful 889 cc parallel-twin engine

Four selectable ride modes (Street, Rain, Offroad, Explorer)

Cutting-edge, switchable cornering ABS with Offroad mode

Easy Shift function

Cornering-sensitive traction control allows for nine levels of adjustable rear wheel slip (in Explorer mode)

Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC)

Tubeless spoked wheels in offroad dimensions and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires for maximum performance on the street and offroad

Large capacity 5-gallon (19-liter) fuel tank provides an extended range of up to 248 miles (400 km)

To be fully prepared for all conditions, the Functional Apparel Collection features riding gear produced for the Norden rider that delivers the highest levels of protection, functionality and comfort. In addition, further customization of the Norden 901 Expedition can be achieved with the extensive lineup of Technical Accessories designed to add protection, performance and visual highlights.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2023 Norden 901 Expedition will be available in March 2023 at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.

