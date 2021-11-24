EICMA: Suzuki Katana sharpened for 2022

Suzuki has sharpened its Katana for 2022, with the updated machine getting more power and an improved suite of electronics as the bike was unveiled this week at EICMA in Milan.

Based on the new-for-2021 GSX-S1000 platform, the new, Euro5 Katana produces 152PS at 11,000rpm and a broader spread of torque across the rev range than the preceding model, thanks to a new intake and exhaust camshaft, new valve springs, new exhaust, and a new airbox. All this is delivered smoothly via a new ride-by-wire throttle.

That smooth power delivery can be further controlled thanks to the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector system, with three selectable engine maps; all three deliver the same peak power, with mode A providing the sharpest, sportiest response, mode B a softer initial power delivery, and mode C delivering the softest response, ideal in wet and slippery conditions.

A bi-directional quickshifter makes swift work of gear changes and enhances performance on sporty rides, and there are five modes of traction control to choose from to keep things in check. Traction control can also be turned off.

Added controllability and increased performance also comes thanks to a new Suzuki Clutch Assist System, with a slipper clutch that mitigates the effect of engine braking when downshifting from high rpm.

Completing the electronics package is Suzuki’s handy easy start system and low RPM assist, which raises engine speed as the clutch lever is fed out, to aid slow speed control and prevent stalling.

The new Katana uses the same lightweight, twin-spar aluminum frame and GSX-R-derived swingarm, with fully-adjustable KYB front forks and a preload and rebound damping adjustable rear shock. Brembo monobloc calipers bite 310mm front discs, mounted to six-spoke, cast aluminum wheels shod with Dunlop SPORTMAX Roadsport2 tires, custom engineered for Suzuki’s GSX-S platform.

The 2022 Katana will also come in new colors, with the sharp, angular bodywork that so obviously takes design cues from the original machine from the 1980s now finished in a dark matt blue, complemented by gold forks and wheels, while a dark grey iteration is set off by red wheels. A revised dash gets a new red ‘night mode’.

It will be available in dealerships in spring 2022.

