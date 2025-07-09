Triumph’s new Scrambler 400 XC hits global market beginning September

Triumph Motorcycles is launching the new Scrambler 400 XC into its global dealer network, expanding Triumph’s acclaimed 400cc modern classic line-up.

The 400 XC features side-laced spoked wheels, which, together with its lightweight aluminum rims and tubeless tires, combine rugged capability with premium craftsmanship. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)

The new Scrambler 400 XC will be sold alongside the Scrambler 400 X, delivering category-leading performance, unmistakable Scrambler design DNA, premium finish, and a new, higher specification infused with genuine adventure capability.

The new model is available in three fresh, contemporary color schemes: Racing Yellow, Storm Grey and Vanilla White. Each design features distinctive graphics, with a black Triumph logo, matching the black tank infills with knee pads and a black two-piece rider and pillion seat.

“The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC has been a huge hit with customers in India, and there is clear demand for this model across the rest of the world too. With improved off-road capability and Scrambler attitude, plus three new, stylish color schemes, we hope this model will appeal to even more riders.” — Paul Stroud, chief commercial officer

Class-leading specifications

Adding more off-road capability to the Scrambler’s rugged style, the 400 XC features side-laced spoked wheels. The adventure-focused 19-inch diameter front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel, with Excel aluminum rims and tubeless Metzeler Karoo Street tires, are designed for versatile all-road performance.

High-quality suspension ensures a smooth ride over varied terrains, featuring 43mm diameter big-piston upside-down front forks, and rear piggy-back Monoshock with 150mm travel each, while switchable traction control and a dedicated off-road ABS mode provide safety and versatility wherever the road leads.

The Scrambler 400 models feature the latest rider-focused technology. The clean and contemporary dual format instruments feature a large analogue speedometer and integrated LCD screen which includes a digital tachometer, a fuel range remaining, and a prominent gear indicator. All this functionality is accessed via a handlebar-mounted scroll button. A USB-C charging socket allows on-the-move charging of handlebar-mounted devices.

Both Scrambler 400 models come equipped with a steering lock and an anti-theft immobiliser as standard. The transponder chip integrated into the ignition key ensures only the owner can start the engine.

Authentic Scrambler DNA

The rugged design draws inspiration from the category-defining Scrambler 900 and 1200 models, inheriting an off-road pedigree that traces back to the pioneering factory Scramblers of the 1950s.

Designed in Hinckley, UK, the Scrambler 400 caters to riders of all ages and experience levels. With all the substance and presence of a Triumph, the Scrambler’s design incorporates hallmark Triumph features, from the signature sculpted tank with knee indents, the classic engine profile with Triumph triangle badge, finned head and header clamps, and a flowing upswept silencer.

With its accessible seat height, low weight and commanding riding position, the Scrambler 400’s agile and easy handling allows riders to enjoy exploring the road less travelled with complete confidence. Both Scrambler 400 models boast an extended wheelbase and long-travel suspension complemented by wide handlebars that provide enhanced stability and control on loose surfaces.

For enhanced off-road ergonomics, the Scrambler 400 models feature high-grip foot pegs positioned for a natural standing riding posture. The four-piston radial brake caliper, large 320mm front disc, and optimized pad compound deliver reassuringly strong and progressive braking performance in all conditions, while the tubeless dual-purpose tires, along with switchable traction control and a dedicated off-road ABS mode, provide complete confidence, wherever the road leads.

Thrilling performance

The characterful TR-series engine is engineered and tuned to provide Triumph’s characterful and responsive ride, with class-leading power and performance and an evocative and distinctive exhaust note. The 400cc engine delivers 40 PS at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Delivering a flexible performance that adapts to any riding scenario, it’s enhanced by the latest rider technology, seamlessly integrated for modern convenience with timeless style. Bosch engine management with ride-by-wire throttle delivers a linear and intuitive throttle response with predictable power delivery for enhanced rideability, safety and control. The Scrambler 400 models also feature a six-speed gearbox with torque-assist clutch and stainless twin-skin header system with stainless steel twin-outlet silencer.

On the road

The Scrambler 400 offers exceptional value to customers through its ownership proposition, including class-leading 10,000-mile service intervals and a two-year unlimited mileage warranty as standard.

More than 20 genuine accessories are available for the Scrambler 400 XC. From styling and comfort to luggage and security, owners can configure their new motorcycle in the easy-to-use online configurator. All Triumph accessories are designed and developed hand-in-hand with the motorcycles to ensure perfect fit and function and are covered by the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

The Scrambler 400 XC MSRP starts at $8,890 and will be available in September. More information can be found at triumphmotorcycles.co.uk