Snocross switch up: Canterbury cancellation moves races back to ERX

The AMSOIL Championship Snocross (ISOC) series has announced it's found a new home just up the road after the announcement that it will return to ERX Motor Park to replace the popular event previously held at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota.

ERX was home to the opening two rounds of the 2021 snocross championship, offering some of the best snocross racing of the season on the facility's massive and ultra-challenging track. Now it will be home to the Pirtek Snocross National event on March 5-6 as well.

Canterbury Park has been a mainstay on the national tour over the past two decades, drawing some of the series’ largest crowds, and ISOC will return to the site in 2022. “We worked extensively with Canterbury Park officials since last fall, but unfortunately the costs associated with putting on a stand-alone event at the venue under the current capacity guidance made hosting this year’s event impossible,” said ISOC president Carl Schubitzke.

“We laid out a number of scenarios heading to our 2021 season,” said Carl Schubitzke. “So far, we have been able to host four great events without issue, including this past weekend in North Dakota. Thankfully, we have one of the best snocross facilities in the world at ERX, and it’s ready to go in our backyard.”

According to the announcement, ERX and ISOC are excited to bring back the fan experience for the March dates. The outdoor venue has experience over the past several months in offering world-class events while being in compliance with state and local regulations regarding COVID. Track officials are committed to providing a world-class racing event while ensuring the safety of all racers, teams and fans in attendance.

“Our fans deserve an opportunity to see the world’s best racers on the world’s best track, in person,” said ERX owner Chris Carlson. “This is one of the best tracks we’ve ever built and we want snocross fans to come and enjoy racing at ERX. Our experience running outdoor events over the past few months means we know we can have fun and be safe. We can’t wait for March, so get your tickets now.”

Tickets are now on sale with limited availability based upon venue capacity and state guidelines, meaning there will be a limit on the total number of tickets sold. You can purchase event passes here.

The 2021 AMSOIL Championship Snocross series is comprised of 16 national rounds and all events will air on the series live stream channels, as well as the CBS Sports Network airing in the weeks following the race.