AMSOIL releases synthetic CVT fluid for Polaris STEELDRIVE systems

The StaffJuly 24, 2025

AMSOIL has introduced a new 100% synthetic ATV/UTV continuously variable transmission (CVT) fluid, designed specifically for use in Polaris STEELDRIVE CVTs. The fluid is formulated to deliver consistent performance and protection under demanding conditions.

Modern CVT systems, such as Polaris’s steel-belted designs, are built to improve torque and power delivery, but they can also generate increased heat and wear, especially under heavy loads. AMSOIL’s new CVT fluid is designed to reduce metal-on-metal friction, minimize shudder, and maintain film strength in high-pressure environments.

According to Len Groom, AMSOIL’s director of product marketing for powersports, “These machines are built to work hard. We developed this CVT fluid to deliver dependable performance and protection for riders who push their equipment.”

The fluid is compatible with Polaris STEELDRIVE systems and is positioned as an alternative to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) fluids. It is also suitable for use in other applications where a similar specification is required.

Dealers can contact their AMSOIL representative or visit amsoil.com.

