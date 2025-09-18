Ski-Doo factory racer Elias Ishoel, one of the most decorated and exciting athletes in snocross history, has announced his retirement from racing effective immediately, during a brief announcement at Hay Days in early September.

Ski-Doo factory racer Elias Ishoel, one of the most decorated and exciting athletes in snocross history, announced his retirement from racing during a brief announcement at Hay Days earlier this month. (Photo: Snow Goer/Ski-Doo)

Ishoel’s career is defined by five consecutive ISOC Pro class championships in North America, the 2025 FIM Snocross World Championship in Europe, and a highlight reel of aggressive, fearless riding that thrilled fans worldwide. He also tallied 47 Pro wins and 15 Pro-Lite victories along the way.

“When Elias was on track, you never knew what was coming, but you knew it was going to be big,” Ski-Doo said in its announcement. “His precision and control at speed, in the toughest conditions, made him one of the sport’s most unforgettable competitors.”

Injury battles

The 26-year-old Norwegian rider’s decision comes after two consecutive seasons marred by injuries. The most severe occurred during the 2023-24 season at Deadwood, South Dakota, when a sled landed on him, leaving him with more than 15 fractures, a collapsed lung, and other major injuries.

True to form, Ishoel bounced back, winning the 2024-25 season opener in Ironwood, Michigan, and briefly leading the points race. However, additional practice crashes hampered his performance, and he ultimately decided his body was no longer recovering at the level needed to compete for championships.

“Walking away from racing is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Ishoel said in a statement. “For me, snocross has always been about having fun and winning championships—and if I’m not able to chase that with a good feeling, it’s time to step back.”

He added that his connection with the Skogquist Race Team, along with the broader snocross community, made the choice especially difficult.

Career highlights

Ishoel first broke through in Europe, winning both the Swedish and Norwegian championships in 2014. That same year, BRP invited him to race in the U.S., where he quickly proved himself, finishing second in the ISOC Pro-Lite Championship.

Ishoel’s career is defined by five consecutive ISOC Pro class championships in North America, the 2025 FIM Snocross World Championship in Europe, and a highlight reel of riding. He also tallied 47 Pro wins and 15 Pro-Lite victories along the way. (Photo: Ski-Doo)

He went on to claim:

2018–19 : ISOC Pro Champion (Boss Racing)

: ISOC Pro Champion (Boss Racing) 2019–20 : ISOC Pro Champion (Boss Racing)

: ISOC Pro Champion (Boss Racing) 2020–21 : ISOC Pro Champion (Boss Racing)

: ISOC Pro Champion (Boss Racing) 2021–22 : ISOC Pro Champion (Thene Motorsports)

: ISOC Pro Champion (Thene Motorsports) 2022–23 : ISOC Pro Champion (Thene Motorsports)

: ISOC Pro Champion (Thene Motorsports) 2025: FIM Snocross World Champion

What’s Next

While stepping away from competition, Ishoel says he plans to stay connected to the sport, including mentoring younger racers and sharing his experience.

“My heart will always belong to snocross,” Ishoel says. “I want to find a way to stay connected to the sport and the people who have supported me through every high and low.”

H/T: Snow Goer