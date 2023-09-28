Drag Specialties names new national sales manager

LeMans Corporation has named Greg Matter the new Drag Specialties national sales manager, the company said in a statement.

Matter has had a lifelong passion for V-Twin motorcycles and has worked in the industry for over 20 years, starting in Harley-Davidson franchises where he held parts manager and general manager positions.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to again work with the Drag Specialties team and dealer network and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead,” Matter states.

Looking to expand his knowledge of the industry, Matter joined LeMans in 2006 as a Drag Specialties sales representative in the Phoenix and Tucson markets. After 16 years in Arizona, he accepted the position of dual regional sales manager for the Parts Unlimited Central Region and returned to Wisconsin, which also allowed him to be closer to his family and grandsons.

Along with being closer to family, Matter says the opportunity lets him work out of the company’s global headquarters, which has given him a better understanding of the business and insight into the company’s vision for the future.

Jeff Derge shares, “Greg and I both share a passion for the American V-Twin motorcycles and were fortunate to be part of some great dealers early on in our careers. That dealership experience translates into understanding the market, and the consumers, but most importantly understanding the needs of Drag Specialties dealers and the great suppliers we do business with. We look forward to Greg’s leadership of the team into the future!”