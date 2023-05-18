Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties welcome Central region reps  

Parts Unlimited has announced the hire of Ben Johnson as a sales rep. for the Central region. Johnson will cover North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

His industry experience includes parts managing at the dealer level. He grew up on dirt bikes and has been riding motorcycles for over 20 years. He also helps plan and run a few motorcycle rides in the Fargo area and in his spare time, Johnson enjoys knitting and sewing.

Parts Unlimited has named Ben Johnson as a Central sales representative. Photos courtesy of LeMans Corporation

Drag Specialties has welcomed Rudy Muller to its sales team roster. Muller will cover the Colorado area.

He has several years of mechanic and sales rep experience at the dealer and vendor levels. He also has a racing history of Motocross and Super Hooligan.

In his free time, Rudy enjoys all things motorized in Colorado, from cruising the hills on his Harley to snowmobiling in the mountains to single track dirt biking.

Drag Specialties has hired Rudy Muller as a Central region sales representative.