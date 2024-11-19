DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Parts Unlimited names brand manager and regional sales rep

test guyNovember 19, 2024

Parts Unlimited has named Jesse Janisch as its Michelin brand manager. Janisch joins the company with powersports industry experience in sales and inventory at the dealer level. He is a 2022 AFT Production Twins Champion and has a pro license in Road Racing, Flat Track and Super Motard. He is also a Local A motocross and off-road rider, and an Endurance Ice racer. Janisch enjoys MTB, road cycling, snowboarding and anything on a motorcycle.

Jesse Janisch
Ben Osowski

Parts Unlimited has also announced Ben Osowski as its newest sales rep for the Central region, covering North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Osowski has several years of sales and riding experience. He started riding dirt bikes and ventured into racing MX and woods riding. He is part of the Paul Bunyan Forest Riders, which involves trail maintenance and race prep and organization. In his spare time, Osowski enjoys golfing, camping, traveling and fostering dogs.

