LeMans releases post NVP report
The NVP Product Expo, hosted by Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties, successfully concluded its 2025 event at the Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC) in Louisville, Kentucky, on January 25-26. This marked the fifth consecutive year of the expo, which has become a significant event in the powersports industry.
The expo featured a diverse range of new products and brands, providing dealers exclusive discounts and incentives. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with industry-leading brand representatives and explore the latest innovations in the market. Notably, the event included e-bike demonstrations, e-Bike sales, and a drawing on Sunday, where two e-bikes were given away to dealers.
On Saturday evening, participants gathered for the iconic Meet & Greet at The Sports & Social Club, located in Louisville’s vibrant 4th Street Live Entertainment District. The event offered a blend of food, drinks, games, and live entertainment, fostering networking and camaraderie among industry professionals.
Paul Devine, vice president of sales and marketing, commented on the event: “The Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties NVP Expo continues to solidify its position as a premier gathering for industry professionals, innovation, and the exchange of expertise.”
The next NVP Expo is scheduled for September 6-7, 2025, at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Milwaukee aims to continue to accommodate a growing number of exhibitors and attendees, offering an expanded space for future events.