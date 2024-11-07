Parts Unlimited named title sponsor of MotoAmerica Talent Cup

MotoAmerica has announced that powersports distributor Parts Unlimited will sponsor the new and highly anticipated MotoAmerica Parts Unlimited Talent Cup.

Parts Unlimited Talent Cup kicks off March 28-30, 2025, at Grand Prix of The Americas at COTA (Photo: MotoAmerica)

The Parts Unlimited Talent Cup, a championship designed to prepare young North American racers with the desire and talent to compete on MotoGP’s world stage, will debut at the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, March 28-30.

“We’re excited to be the title sponsor of the new Parts Unlimited Talent Cup,” says Hylton Beattie, Parts Unlimited’s global motorsports director. “We share the same vision as MotoAmerica in that we want to see Americans compete on the world stage, and we think the Talent Cup is the first step in making that a reality. The racing will be top-notch, and it will be exciting to see these young racers develop their talents as the season progresses.”

Parts Unlimited is the world’s largest distributor of aftermarket accessories in the powersports industry. It is owned by LeMans Corporation and is headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin. Parts Unlimited sells to over 12,000 dealerships worldwide and continues to expand its market penetration with its sister companies, Parts Canada, Parts Europe and Drag Specialties.

“MotoAmerica’s relationship with Parts Unlimited goes back to the very beginning of our series,” says MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “We’re excited to create a new path for young racers that puts them on the Road to MotoGP with Parts Unlimited’s help. It’s great that they want to support the Talent Cup. We’re looking forward to getting to COTA in March and seeing the debut of the new class, as the 2025 season should be the best yet.”

2025 MotoAmerica Parts Unlimited Talent Cup schedule