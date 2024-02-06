Parts Canada now distributes KFI Products

Parts Canada has announced that it will now distribute KFI Products to Canadian Dealers. KFI has a 92,000 square foot facility in Spring Valley, Minnesota, and has been a family-owned business since 1986. The company manufactures various ATV winches, winch mounts and winch accessories and focuses on quality, customer satisfaction, thorough research and testing.

KFI takes pride in its highly skilled engineers and production team who work together to create custom ATV accessories using high-quality materials. Each KFI product undergoes a meticulous inspection process to ensure a precise fit and ease of installation for various ATV models.

“We’re excited to be bringing KFI Products into our catalogs,” says James Danyluk, president of Parts Canada. “We’re confident this will be a great addition to our brands in the ATV segment. Our focus is on supporting our dealers, which is why partners who value quality products and customer satisfaction like KFI are so important to us.”

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward for us, and we believe it will create more opportunities for our valued dealers and customers across Canada,” says Corey Boelman, general manager of KFI. “As we continue to expand our reach, this partnership with Parts Canada reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional products and service to our growing community in the region.”