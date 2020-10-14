Distributor gets exclusive deal with accessories brand

Dealers in Canada can now access next day domestic shipping from the leading distributor of aftermarket parts, accessories and apparel when they are seeking ADV products from Bend, Oregon-based Giant Loop.

The adventure proof packing and gear systems innovator Giant Loop announced that Parts Canada is now the company’s exclusive distributor in Canada. Powersports dealers can order Giant Loop products and get next day delivery throughout most of the country from the leading distributor of aftermarket parts, accessories and apparel for the Canadian industry.

The Giant Loop Buckin' Roll Tank Bag is among the products that will be available to dealers via the Parts Canada deal.

James Danyluk, president of Parts Canada, says he is excited to be offering the Giant Loop brand to its Canadian dealers and powersports enthusiasts.

"Giant Loop offers great solutions to the many enthusiasts who need to carry cargo as simple as a laptop for your work commute, to those venturing out on long tours or extreme cross-country adventures. We're happy to be able to provide Giant Loop's product versatility to our Canadian marketplace,” Danyluk said.

For more than a decade, Canada has been one of Giant Loop’s top export markets, and the company has exhibited at the Vancouver Motorcycle Show several times.

“We’ve always enjoyed working with enthusiastic riders and dealers in Canada. With Parts Canada, we will finally have a solid distribution solution in place," said Harold Olaf Cecil, owner of Giant Loop. "As a side note: We love Canada! We have missed seeing our friends and colleagues at shows and events this year, including our annual Giant Loop Ride. We look forward to the border opening up again soon.”

Founded in 2008 in Bend, Giant Loop designs and manufactures award winning, expedition proven motorcycle saddlebags, panniers, dry bags and tank bags, snowmobile and snow bike gear, racing fuel bladders, holsters for personal emergency locator beacons and innovations for extreme overland travel. From its origins in adventure motorcycle travel, Giant Loop has expanded into snow sports, ATV/UTV, 4x4 and overlanding markets.