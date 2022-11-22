Parts Canada to distribute Kodlin Motorcycles

Parts Canada is now welcoming Kodlin Motorcycles to Canada as its exclusive Canadian distributor.

Fred Kodlin, a 2021 Sturgis Hall of Fame inductee, customized hundreds of bikes he imported from the U.S. to Germany in 1984. He sold them to customers across Europe, and later garnered great recognition and respect across the U.S. and around the world as he competed in (and won) many legendary bike shows.

Growing up around the custom world and the builds of the most outstanding bikes, Len Kodlin, Fred Kodlin’s son, became a natural. With his own gift for customizing, the youngest Kodlin built his first custom bike when he was 11 years old and went on to earn a Motorcycle Master’s Degree. They, along with Holger Mohr, industry executive of brands line Custom Chrome Europe, Kuryakyn and Mustang Seats, have teamed up to offer Kodlin products in the U.S., expanding it from Europe to the rest of the world.

“The years of experience Kodlin brings to the table is insurmountable,” said James Danyluk, president of Parts Canada. “This is a great fit for Parts Canada and for our Canadian Custom Build community. “We’re proud to be supplying Canada with the best brands in the business, and Kodlin Motorcycles is absolutely one of the best.”

“For Kodlin USA to team up with Parts Canada is a dream come true, simply because they are on top of the market and taking care of business,” said Holger Mohr, co-founder and president of Kodlin USA. “We couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership. It gives the Canadian V-Twin dealerships and their consumers easier access to our product line as well as the unmatched and full support from the Parts Canada team. We live our passion for cutting-edge product design and high-quality manufacturing and our genuine Kodlin products are a simple reflection of that.”