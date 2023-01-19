Parts Canada partners with helmet brand

Parts Canada has partnered with 6D Helmets and will now be the exclusive distributor through the Canadian Dealer Network.

6D Helmets is dedicated to its relentless pursuit of “brain protection” to provide users with superior safety helmets. Utilizing sound engineering, innovative technology and creative design, 6D has patented Omni Directional Suspension, used in their helmets to provide protection capabilities.

James Danyluk, president of Parts Canada, is excited to be able to bring 6D helmets to Canada, allowing consumers to have the choice of protection that suits their needs.

“It’s important to Parts Canada to bring the best brands to Canadian dealers and consumers, and 6D is one of them,” Danyluk said. “We’re looking forward to working with the 6D team who we know strive to make safety a top priority”.

Bob Weber, founder of 6D Helmets, has expressed his excitement to work with Parts Canada in making 6D easily available across Canada through Parts Canada Dealers.

“We’re super excited to be partnering with Parts Canada going forward,” Weber said. “Demand for 6D helmets has never been greater and by providing a much easier and streamlined conduit to the market, we should do a much better job meeting demand. We’ve aligned ourselves with the professionals inside Parts Canada and really look forward having 6D’s more easily sourced by the Canadian dealers.”