2022 North American NVP Expo set for Madison in August

Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties and Parts Canada are once again teaming together in August to present the 2022 North American NVP Expo at the Monona Terrace in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Expo will unite the three LeMans Corp. companies to introduce the fall buying season. With this collaboration, exhibitors will have the best of all teams in one location to roll out new products and programs and to educate both dealers and sales reps alike.

The North American NVP kicks off Friday, Aug. 19, exclusively for exhibitors and the Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties and Parts Canada sales force. On Saturday, August 20, the Expo opens to dealers for two full days with a new, expanded expo floor. The expanded layout allows the space needed to introduce new vendors and increase the overall expo experience. Dealers will have the opportunity to connect and engage with even more of the industry’s leading brands on the expo floor, through dealer training sessions and socially at the Meet & Greet/Bike Show.

The show floor on Friday at the NVP will be open exclusively for the LeMans Corp. sales staff.

“The last time Parts Canada got together with the Parts Unlimited team was to celebrate our 20th anniversary and it was a complete success,” said James Danyluk, president of Parts Canada. “NVP offers our dealers an opportunity to see the largest powersports distributor expo in North America and we can’t wait to see our customers and suppliers in person.”

Mike Collins, CEO of LeMans Corporation: “It’s been three years since we last gathered in Madison for our NVP. It’s great to be back and what better way to do it than with our Parts Canada team. I’m looking forward to seeing old friends and new; vendors, dealers and reps. It’s long overdue and needed. See you soon.”

Dealers will have access to the NVP show floor on Saturday and Sunday.