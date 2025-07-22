SW-MOTECH now available through Parts Canada

Parts Canada has announced it will begin distributing SW-MOTECH products to its dealer network, bringing the German manufacturer’s premium motorcycle luggage and accessories to more riders across Canada.

SW-MOTECH is known globally for its innovation, durability, and precision engineering, offering a full line of adventure- and touring-focused gear, including tank bags, saddlebags, aluminum touring cases, and waterproof drybags. The company’s products are tested extensively for real-world conditions, including sunlight and airflow resistance, before going into production.

“We’re excited to bring SW-MOTECH into our catalogs,” says Parts Canada President James Danyluk. “After visiting their facility in Germany, I was very impressed by the level of testing and quality control. This gives our dealers access to truly premium luggage options.”

Martin May of SW-MOTECH noted the strategic value of the partnership: “By working with Parts Canada, we’re strengthening our ability to serve Canadian riders. It builds on our long-standing collaboration with Parts Unlimited and Parts Europe under the LeMans Corporation.”

Parts Canada continues to expand its lineup with leading brands, offering its dealers more high-end options to meet the growing demand of customers for adventure and touring gear.

For more information, visit sw-motech.com/en or contact marketing@partscanada.com.