Wild Ass seat cushions teams up with industry veteran Larry Middleton

Wild Ass, the Minnesota-based aftermarket manufacturer known for premium motorcycle air seat cushions, is expanding its reach by hiring Larry Middleton to implement an outgoing call and customer service center to build a stronger and more well-trained dealer base.

Larry Middleton, left, will join Craig Johnson and his Wild Ass team to help build a stronger and more well-trained dealer base. (Photo: Wild Ass)

Middleton started work in the powersports industry in 1984, working as a road rep for smaller Midwestern distributors and then as a warehouse manager for Tucker Rocky. He returned to the road for Tucker Rocky — now a part of Turn 14 Distribution — in the Minnesota area for 20 years before buying a resort and building a hospitality business.

“When I heard the Middletons sold their resort, I knew he was my guy. We needed someone with his powersports skillset here at Wild Ass, and the timing was perfect. I am excited to have him officially on the team.” — Craig Johnson, Founding Owner of Wild Ass

In 2025, Wild Ass celebrated its 10th anniversary, and the company says it’s expanding its reach beyond the motorcycle market. New product applications are underway for UTVs, tractors, cars, trucks, and even stadium seating. It also plans to introduce new cushion designs, sizes, and cover options in 2026.

Middleton will be calling on dealers across the country to pay special attention to the effectiveness of Wild Ass seat cushions and the profitability of selling the product.

“It keeps people riding longer,” says Middleton. “I have worked seasonally with Craig and the crew at Daytona Bike Week for the last few years, and it’s amazing to see what these medically engineered cushions can do to revolutionize one’s ride.”

Dealers can stay in touch with Middleton at larrym@wild-ass.com or call him during business hours at (612) 986-6060 to see how Wild Ass products can keep enthusiasts riding longer.