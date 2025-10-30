Turn 14 heads to AIMExpo with new brand launches, racing partnerships

Turn 14 Powersports announced that its 12 brands, including ProTaper, Kuryakyn, Answer, and Dragonfire Racing, will return to AIMExpo, Jan. 7–9, in Anaheim, California.

All 12 Turn 14 Powersports Brands, including ProTaper, will be on display at AIMExpo 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo: Turn 14 Powersports)

The exhibit will feature all Turn 14 Powersports-owned brands, highlighting new product innovations, updated packaging, and process improvements designed to strengthen dealer profitability and consumer appeal.

This year’s appearance marks a significant milestone for Turn 14 Powersports as the company continues to expand its presence in both on- and off-road markets. Each of its brands will have its newest products and dealer programs to share at the show.

One highlight at AIMExp 2026 will be the launch of the Answer Racing 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Race Apparel collection. This exclusive, limited production line pays tribute to five decades of Answer’s championship-winning heritage. The range of off-road jerseys and pants blends retro-inspired graphics with modern technical materials and performance features. This limited-edition series captures the evolution of Answer Racing — from its early motocross roots to its continued leadership in racewear and riding gear.

In addition to new products, Turn 14 Powersports will also highlight its official race partnerships with Star Racing, KTM’s Husqvarna, and Ti-Lube Honda for the 2026 race season. These partnerships demonstrate the company’s commitment to supporting elite-level competition and will provide brand visibility on the global stage.

“2026 will be one of our most exciting years yet. The Answer Racing 50th Anniversary line not only honors our past but sets a tone of innovation for all our brands.” — Bob Schuetz, president of Turn 14 Powersports.

Turn 14 Powersports is the owned-brands division of Turn 14 Distribution, one of the top distributors in powersports and automotive products. Turn 14 Powersports brands include Answer, Biker’s Choice, BikeMaster, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, Kuryakyn, ProTaper, QuadBoss, River Road by Kuryakyn, Speed and Strength, Skid Lid and TwinPower.