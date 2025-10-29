Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesYamaha

Yamaha to bring new models, dealer focus to AIMExpo

The StaffOctober 29, 2025

Yamaha Motor Corp. is set to return to the show floor at AIMExpo in Anaheim, California, Jan. 7–9, where the OEM says it will use the event to set the stage for the 2026 selling season.

At AIMExpo 2026, Yamaha will display its 2026 off-road lineup, including the 2026 YZ450F. (Photo: AIMExpo)

Those attending AIMExpo will have the opportunity to see Yamaha’s latest lineup, including the 2026 YZ450F, which features new updates in power, handling, and technology, as well as a special 70th Anniversary Edition that commemorates the company’s founding. The display will also include side-by-side and ATV models such as the 2026 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Limited.

“Having the major OEMs on our show floor is important to us, and we’re stoked to have them put their trust in us as the place to connect with dealers,” says Andre Albert, director of marketing and events for the Motorcycle Industry Council. “Dealers value facetime with their manufacturers, and the modern trade show is about creating lasting connections and momentum.”

Throughout the show, Yamaha’s dealer representatives and field staff will be on hand to talk with business partners about its latest models, answer questions, and spotlight initiatives like the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, supporting off-road riding for future generations.

“When a company like Yamaha commits to AIMExpo, it sets the tone for the entire industry,” adds Cinnamon Kernes, MIC vice president of market expansion. “It’s more than just new models on display — it’s a catalyst for conversations, partnerships, and new ideas that can shape the season ahead.”

Tags
The StaffOctober 29, 2025

Related Articles

Yamaha's SxS lineup

Yamaha releases its 2026 side-by-side lineup

September 18, 2025
Yamaha Supports Youth Technical Education

Yamaha teams up with motorcycle museum to support technical education

September 17, 2025
Yamaha releases ATV lineup

Yamaha releases 2026 ATV lineup, including 70th anniversary models

September 11, 2025
Yamaha unmanned helicopter

Oregon in talks with Yamaha to use unmanned helicopters to fight wildfires

August 21, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.