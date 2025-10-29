Yamaha to bring new models, dealer focus to AIMExpo

Yamaha Motor Corp. is set to return to the show floor at AIMExpo in Anaheim, California, Jan. 7–9, where the OEM says it will use the event to set the stage for the 2026 selling season.

At AIMExpo 2026, Yamaha will display its 2026 off-road lineup, including the 2026 YZ450F. (Photo: AIMExpo)

Those attending AIMExpo will have the opportunity to see Yamaha’s latest lineup, including the 2026 YZ450F, which features new updates in power, handling, and technology, as well as a special 70th Anniversary Edition that commemorates the company’s founding. The display will also include side-by-side and ATV models such as the 2026 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Limited.

“Having the major OEMs on our show floor is important to us, and we’re stoked to have them put their trust in us as the place to connect with dealers,” says Andre Albert, director of marketing and events for the Motorcycle Industry Council. “Dealers value facetime with their manufacturers, and the modern trade show is about creating lasting connections and momentum.”

Throughout the show, Yamaha’s dealer representatives and field staff will be on hand to talk with business partners about its latest models, answer questions, and spotlight initiatives like the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, supporting off-road riding for future generations.

“When a company like Yamaha commits to AIMExpo, it sets the tone for the entire industry,” adds Cinnamon Kernes, MIC vice president of market expansion. “It’s more than just new models on display — it’s a catalyst for conversations, partnerships, and new ideas that can shape the season ahead.”