Yamaha releases 2026 ATV lineup, including 70th anniversary models

Yamaha Motor Corp. announced its 2026 ATV lineup, highlighted by special edition sport ATVs honoring Yamaha Motor’s 70th anniversary, and a range of sport and utility youth models aimed at inspiring young enthusiasts.

Yamaha’s 2026 off-road ATV lineup includes both the Grizzly and Kodiak models. (Photos: Yamaha Motors)

The 2026 sport ATV lineup includes the YFZ450R, a premium choice for ATV racers, and the Raptor 700, which delivers big-bore sport performance through a variety of terrain. The utility ATV lineup features recreational-focused Grizzly and utility-focused Kodiak ATVs.

“Whether it’s hitting the trail, working on the ranch, or racing on the track, Yamaha ATVs deliver consistent capability and reliability,” says Trenton Munsell, Yamaha’s RV product line manager.

Sport ATV lineup

The YFZ450R is engineered with a race-ready titanium-valved 449cc engine and an aggressively tuned chassis. Its high-performance assist-and-slipper clutch reduces clutch lever effort while improving cornering precision. The YFZ450R’s weldless aluminum frame, combined with fully adjustable long-travel suspension, delivers precision handling over rough terrain and rutted tracks. MSRP: $10,899.

Yamaha’s YFZ50 is also available for aspiring racers 6 years old and over, with a beginner-friendly package available. MSRP: $2,499

The 2026 Raptor 700 lineup delivers big-bore sport performance with a combination of aggressive power and advanced handling. Built around a quick-revving 686cc engine and lightweight hybrid steel-aluminum frame, the Raptor 700 works across a wide range of terrain, from open dunes to technical trails. It also offers increased comfort for riders seeking fine-tuning capability with fully adjustable piggyback shocks and upgraded suspension components. MSRP: $9,999

The Raptor 700R SE 70th anniversary edition.

Younger sport ATV riders ages 10 and up can practice the fundamentals on the 2026 Raptor 110 and its beginner-friendly CVT transmission. MSRP: $3,599

For 2026, in celebration of Yamaha’s 70th anniversary, special edition models of the YFZ450R and Raptor 700R will be available in red and white livery and equipped with dealer-installed GYTR accessories.

All full-size Sport ATVs optimize Proven Off-Road performance with the following features:

Electric start system provides quick and reliable engine ignition in various riding conditions.

Five-speed manual transmission offers precise gear control for technical riding situations.

Lightweight aluminum components enhance power-to-weight ratio while increasing durability and performance.

Advanced fuel injection ensures consistent engine performance and improved throttle response.

Maxxis tires to deliver excellent traction on diverse terrain.

Yamaha’s youth ATV lineup includes the YFZ50, Raptor 110, and Grizzly 110.

Utility ATV lineup

The 2026 Grizzly combines big-bore power with rugged capability, with a 686cc liquid-cooled engine that delivers optimized midrange torque for technical terrain. Additionally, the electric power steering (EPS) optimized with speed-sensitive steering assist tackles a wide range of conditions, while the Maxxis tires, four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, and fully independent long-travel suspension add to the Grizzly’s off-road credibility. MSRP starts at $10,399.

For younger trail riders, the 2026 Grizzly 110 combines adventurous styling with confidence-inspiring performance for riders ages 10 and up. MSRP: $3,599.

The 2026 Kodiak 700 and 450 offer hard-working utility with a focus on value, compact handling, and durability. The 700 shares the same 686cc engine as the Grizzly, tuned for smoother, low-rpm performance and a more compact chassis ideal for tight trails or job sites. MSRP: $7,899.

All of Yamaha’s full-size utility ATVs feature Ultramatic CVT transmission and an on-command 4WD system.

The 450 delivers full-size capability in a mid-size platform, powered by a 421cc engine. Built-in utility includes steel cargo racks and a 2-inch receiver for cargo and towing capacity, while optional EPS elevates comfort and performance. MSRP: $6,699.

All of Yamaha’s full-size utility ATVs feature the following:

Ultramatic CVT transmission provides immediate throttle response and natural all-wheel engine braking for confident control, backed by an industry-exclusive 10-year belt warranty .

On-command 4WD system that gives riders the ability to choose between 2WD, limited-slip 4WD, or fully locked 4WD at the push of a button.

Independent double wishbone suspension that helps maintain stability and ride comfort across uneven terrain.

Yamaha’s manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, manufactures every full-size Yamaha ATV for global distribution.