Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative surpasses $8 million in funding

With Yamaha Motor announcing the latest recipients of its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) grants for the second quarter of 2025, the program has now invested more than $8 million across over 550 projects since 2008, reinforcing the company’s commitment to off-road recreation by protecting and expanding access to trails, riding areas, and public lands nationwide.

“The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative reflects our long-standing commitment to protecting access and promoting responsible recreation across America’s public lands,” says Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports marketing director. “Crossing the $8 million milestone underscores the tremendous impact made possible by our dealer partners, riding communities, and land stewardship organizations.”

This quarter’s grants represent a wide range of projects, from national initiatives to local trail improvements. Notable recipients include:

National Museum of Forest Service History in Missoula, Montana — Creating interactive video exhibits showcasing the history of motorized recreation and responsible land stewardship.

Foundation for America’s Public Lands — Expanding off-highway vehicles and trail access projects in Utah and Montana on Bureau of Land Management properties.

Trash Dogs AZ Inc in Arizona — Monthly trail cleanups across the Coconino and Prescott National Forests, supported by Outdoor Sports.

Additional funded projects this quarter span Colorado, Washington, Idaho, Alabama, and California, supporting trail maintenance, safety improvements, interpretive signage, and fire prevention programs. The remaining grant recipients are:

Colorado 500 Charities Fund (Vickery Motorsports) — Italian Creek Road FS 759 Improvement Project

Cullman County Commission (Recreation & Performance Motorsports) — Stony Lonesome OHV Park enhancements

Friends of Positional Projects (Coyne Powersports of Banning) — Interpretive signage at Giant Rock for National Public Lands Day 2025

Desert Region Fire Safe (Palm Springs Motorsports) — Safeguarding high desert trails: OHV use and fire prevention

National Museum of Forest Service History (Maverick Motorsports) — Educational museum exhibits on recreation and responsible use

Owyhee Motorcycle Club (Dennis Dillon Powersports) —Safety tunnel construction

Pend Oreille County Parks & Recreation Dept. (AllSport) — Batey-Bould “Tracks & Trails Basecamp” ORV access and parking

Rocky Mountain Sport Riders (Silverthorne Powersports) — Eagle County Trail Systems Maintenance and Dry Lake MX Park Operations

The Foundation for America’s Public Lands — OHV and trail access improvements in Montana and Utah

Trash Dogs AZ Inc. (Outdoor Sports) — Monthly trail cleanups

The Yamaha OAI accepts applications year-round and awards funding quarterly, prioritizing projects that enhance safe and responsible OHV use, improve and maintain trails, and protect long-term public land access.

The application deadline for Q3 2025 grants is Sept. 30. Public land managers, riding clubs, and outdoor organizations are encouraged to apply at YamahaOAI.com.