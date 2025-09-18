Yamaha releases its 2026 side-by-side lineup

Yamaha Motor Corp. continues its off-road rollout with the release of its 2026 side-by-side lineup, featuring a suite of versatile Wolverines and the rugged Viking, each purpose-built to perform across various environments and applications.

Yamaha says its 2026 side-by-side lineup 2026 collection underscores its dedication to delivering a balance of capability, comfort, and confidence for off-road enthusiasts and families seeking dependable everyday performance. (Photos: Yamaha)

Built at Yamaha’s manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, all Yamaha SxS are assembled in the U.S. for global distribution. The 2026 lineup features an array of models built for durability, reliability, and off-road prowess:

Recreational SxS lineup : The Wolverine series delivers convenience and versatility with advanced features in the RMAX 1000 family, led by the RMAX4 1000 Limited and XT-R editions.

: The Wolverine series delivers convenience and versatility with advanced features in the RMAX 1000 family, led by the RMAX4 1000 Limited and XT-R editions. Utility SxS lineup: The Viking models offer robust, work-ready solutions for tackling demanding utility tasks with rugged dependability.

Adventure-Ready Wolverines

Available in two- and four-seat configurations, the 2026 Wolverine RMAX 1000 models excel in both recreational and practical use. Powered by a 999-cc DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine, all RMAX 1000s feature Yamaha’s Ultramatic transmission with a 10-year belt warranty. The RMAX series has on-command four-wheel drive, torque- and speed-sensitive electric power steering, a 2,000-pound towing capacity, and a 600-pound bed capacity.

The adventure-ready Wolverine 1000 models are engineered for rugged landscapes.

The 2026 Wolverine X2 and X4 models feature an 847-cc twin-cylinder engine in a compact, agile chassis. The X2 includes a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, while the Wolverine X4 has stow-and-go rear seats.

The Wolverine X2 1000 merges the X2 platform with premium RMAX2 1000 enhancements. This includes a 999-cc parallel-twin engine, automotive-style interior, and prewiring for D-Mode to match driver mindset and terrain.

2026 Viking

Available in late fall, the 2026 Viking comes in two trims, tactical green and a Ranch Edition in winter white.

The 2026 Viking delivers dependability and utility with a 700-class engine and a cabin for up to three occupants. Key features include Ultramatic CVT with a 10-Year Belt Warranty, on-command 4WD, speed- and torque-sensitive EPS, a 1,500-pound towing capacity, and a 600-pound hydraulic piston-assist dump bed. The Viking Ranch Edition is further equipped with premium accessories for added comfort and durability.