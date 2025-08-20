Yamaha WaterCraft is celebrating 40 years of jet propulsion innovation with two major product debuts: the CrossWave, an all-new category of WaveRunner, and the Yamaha 295 Series, the company’s largest and most luxurious boats ever.

The CrossWave represents a new direction for Yamaha in the personal watercraft market. Measuring nearly 13 feet in length and 67 inches wide, it is significantly larger than a traditional WaveRunner and designed for fishing, cruising, and adventure.

The CrossWave is the first PWC to feature a full walkaround deck, offering 360-degree mobility and wide, open space from bow to stern. Oversized footwells, removable seating for up to four passengers, and more than 80 gallons of storage capacity give it utility and versatility far beyond a conventional PWC.

The model also introduces several industry firsts. It comes pre-wired for a Group 24 marine battery, allowing riders to power trolling motors, lighting systems, and other electronics. Yamaha has adapted its cleanout port technology from jet boats, giving CrossWave riders the ability to clear debris without entering the water.

Yamaha plans to bring the CrossWave to dealerships in Spring 2026, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.

At the helm, the unit features a floating console with dual touchscreens — a 7-inch Connext display paired with a 7-inch Simrad NSX chartplotter and fishfinder. Integrated Bluetooth footwell speakers are standard, and owners can expand the system for a full onboard entertainment setup.

Powering the CrossWave is Yamaha's 1.9L High Output Marine Engine, the largest displacement engine in the PWC industry. Every CrossWave will be sold as a complete package, including a custom-fit Yamaha trailer and a 52-liter cooler.

Alongside the new PWC, Yamaha is also entering the 28- to 30-foot day cruiser market with the launch of the 295 Series.

At 29 feet, 5 inches long with a 9-foot beam, the 295 Series is Yamaha's largest boat line to date and is positioned for buyers who want big-water capability, comfort, and luxury without the complications of traditional day cruisers.

Performance comes from twin 1.8L SVHO supercharged engines producing a combined 500 horsepower, paired with a 110-gallon fuel tank for long-range cruising. The lineup includes three models: the 295SE, priced at $194,999; the joystick-equipped 295SD, at $204,999; and the surf-ready 295XD, featuring ballast and wake features, at $219,999. All three will arrive in dealerships in January 2026.

Yamaha General Manager Bryan Seti emphasized the significance of the milestone:

“From a bold idea in 1986 to a billion-dollar marine business today, our journey has always been about pushing boundaries,” Seti says. “With the launch of our largest boats ever and the all-new CrossWave, we’re honoring that legacy by redefining what’s possible on the water.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Yamaha Jet Power, which began with the debut of the original WaveRunner 500 in 1986. Four decades later, Yamaha continues to expand its lineup while supporting more than 800 marine and powersports dealers across the nation.

PWC opportunity

For dealers, the CrossWave represents more than just a new model — it opens an entirely new segment of the PWC market. The design blends the fun and freedom of a WaveRunner with the versatility of a compact utility boat, appealing to buyers who want fishing capability, family space, and multi-use functionality in one platform.

With its included trailer and cooler, Yamaha has positioned the CrossWave as a turnkey package that reduces buying friction and makes it easier for dealers to present a full lifestyle solution. For stores already strong in WaveRunners, the CrossWave provides a way to upsell customers into a higher-ticket product. For those boat buyers seeking a smaller, more versatile option, it provides an entry point into the PWC segment.