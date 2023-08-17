Yamaha Marine reveals new high-output engine for ’24 PWC models

Yamaha WaterCraft (a division of Yamaha U.S. Marine) has unveiled a new 1.9L High Output Yamaha marine engine for WaveRunners and boats previously equipped with the Yamaha 1.8L HO engine.

Yamaha’s new 1898cc, four-stroke, four-cylinder, 16-valve High Output marine engine replaces the previous 1.8L HO engine that powered some of the company’s boats and WaveRunners. The new engine has more power and provides quicker, smoother acceleration and a higher top speed. This is achieved through the engine’s increased displacement, according to Yamaha. Its optimized intake and exhaust paths and 10% larger throttle body make more power and torque.

The engine cover is also one of the ﬁrst Yamaha-manufactured parts to include plant-derived cellulose nanoﬁber (CNF) reinforced resin. In addition to being more than 25% lighter than existing resin materials, CNF-reinforced resin also has excellent material recyclability, leading to a reduction in plastics used and greenhouse gas emissions, mainly carbon dioxide.