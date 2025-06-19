Yamaha announces 2026 YZ off-road lineup

Yamaha Motor Corp. announced its new 2026 lineup of YZ off-road competition motorcycles and TT-R off-road trail motorcycles, highlighted by updates to its flagship YZ450F Motocross model, a handful of key updates to its two-stroke YZ125, and four new 70th Anniversary Edition YZ models.

Yamaha’s new 2026 YZ lineup features updates to its YZ450F Motocross model and its two-stroke YZ125. (Photos: Yamaha)

In commemoration of its seven decades in the motorsports business, Yamaha introduced the 70th anniversary editions of the YZ125, YZ250, YZ250F, and YZ450F. These models will come adorned in a modern take on Yamaha’s iconic white and red speed block livery, combining with the sleek, aggressive YZ bodywork for a standout look.

In addition to the extensively updated 2026 YZ450F flagship motocrosser, Yamaha is also updating its 2026 YZ125 two-stroke competition model and 2026 YZ125 Yamaha 70th Anniversary Edition. Both will receive an updated intake design and revised carburetion and CDI settings for more consistent performance in varying conditions, more linear power delivery, and enhanced rideability.

Yamaha’s 70th Anniversary Edition YZ lineup includes the YZ125, YZ250, YZ250F, and YZ450F.



Yamaha’s flagship 2026 YZ450FX Cross Country model received new four-mode Traction Control accessed through the Yamaha Power Tuner app. All four-stroke competition models, including the YZ250F, YZ450F, YZ250FX, YZ450FX, WR250F and WR450F now receive an industry-first ECU lock function providing theft deterrence by allowing owners to prevent unauthorized engine start-up via a password-required lock function accessed through the Power Tuner app.

All 2026 off-road competition and trail models received an updated graphics package.

For complete pricing and details on availability on all 2026 YZ and TT-R models, visit www.yamahamotorsports.com.

Yamaha BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2026 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features over $10 million for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a bLU cRU debit card, receive a bLU cRU welcome kit, and exclusive invitations to special bLU cRU events and training opportunities.