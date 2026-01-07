Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative awards Q3 grants

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announced the third-quarter recipients of its Outdoor Access Initiative grants, awarding more than $155,000 to eight organizations across eight states. The company states that this quarter’s funding will address critical infrastructure improvements, OHV rider safety, and environmental stewardship, along with two grants focused on water quality protection, funded through a partnership with the Yamaha Rightwaters program.

“These latest grant recipients exemplify the OHV community’s commitment to balancing recreation with responsible land stewardship,” says Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports marketing director. “By partnering with Yamaha Rightwaters on two water-focused projects, we’re demonstrating how Yamaha’s leadership extends beyond trail access to encompass comprehensive environmental protection. These investments in infrastructure, safety education, and habitat restoration ensure sustainable outdoor recreation for generations to come.”

The Q3 2025 grant recipients and supporting dealerships

Capital Trail Vehicle Association CTVA (Townsend Marine/Yamaha Rightwaters): Hellgate Vault Toilet Project at Canyon Ferry Reservoir

Hellgate Vault Toilet Project at Canyon Ferry Reservoir Central Utah Health Department (Jorgensen Powersports): Head First: Ride Safe Central Utah Helmet Distribution Program

Head First: Ride Safe Central Utah Helmet Distribution Program Idaho Overland Association dba Mountain West Recreation Alliance (Dennis Dillon Powersports): Contemporary Culture in the Grand View TMP Heritage documentation

Contemporary Culture in the Grand View TMP Heritage documentation Natural Restorations (Estenson Racing): Tonto National Forest OHV areas’ trash and graffiti removal

Tonto National Forest OHV areas’ trash and graffiti removal Northern Colorado Trail Riders (Tri City Cycle): Road 514 and Deadman Hill Road repairs

Road 514 and Deadman Hill Road repairs Shell to Shore (Yamaha Rightwaters): Oyster reef construction on Sapelo Island, Georgia

Oyster reef construction on Sapelo Island, Georgia Southern California Mountains Foundation (Yamaha Redlands): North Shore OHV Volunteer Work Center improvements

North Shore OHV Volunteer Work Center improvements The Nature Conservancy – Tennessee Chapter (Middlesboro Motorsports): Tackett Creek OHV Trail System stabilization and expansion

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts, with more than $8 million contributed to over 550 projects across the country.

The Yamaha OAI accepts applications year-round and awards funding quarterly, prioritizing projects that enhance safe and responsible OHV use, improve and maintain trails, and protect long-term public land access.

The application deadline for Q1 2026 grants is March 31. Public land managers, riding clubs, land stewardship, and outdoor recreation organizations are encouraged to apply at YamahaOAI.com.