Yamaha expands its ADV range with new Ténéré 700 World Raid

Yamaha Motor Corp. recently unveiled its newest addition to its ADV range, the 2026 Ténéré 700 World Raid, a long-distance adventure touring model that features upgrades and new components conducive to long-distance on- and off-road adventures.

Inspired by the Dakar Rally — the annual multiweek off-road endurance rally-raid — Yamaha’s World Raid builds on the existing Ténéré 700 adventure touring platform, and provides adventurous enhancements to ride longer distances and on more demanding off-road terrain. This is made possible through the bike’s large capacity dual fuel tanks, advanced rider safety and control settings, selectable power modes, cruise control, suspension upgrades, and ergonomic changes for rider comfort.

“Since the Ténéré 700 World Raid was launched overseas, this has been one of the most demanded products from our customers in the U.S.,” says Derek Brooks, Yamaha USA’s motorcycle product line senior manager. “The World Raid allows our adventure touring customers to take their rides even further in a more comfortable and higher performing package built for technical off-road adventures as well as long highway tours.”

2026 Ténéré 700 World Raid top features include

Dual 6.1-gallon fuel tanks improve range of more than 300 miles.

Yamaha’s six-axis IMU supports lean-sensitive traction/slide control and ABS.

Fully adjustable 46mm KYB forks and high-spec KYB rear suspension.

Ride-by-wire Yamaha chip-controlled throttle system with Sport and Explorer modes

Cruise control and selectable speed limiter.

Improved ergonomics and a new windscreen, and easily removable side deflectors.

A new adjustable steering damper transmits bumps to the handlebars more gently.

A 6.3-inch full-color vertical TFT display.

A new four-beam rectangular LED headlight unit

Yamaha’s 689cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder CP2 engine.

Connect to mobile devices via Bluetooth technology.

The 2026 Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid comes in Redline White and Midnight Black colorways, and will be available from U.S. dealers in May, with an MSRP of $12,999. Yamaha will be bringing back the original Ténéré 700 for 2026, unchanged from the 2025 model year, and it is available in Team Yamaha Blue and Tech Titanium for the same starting price of $10,999.