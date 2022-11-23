Parts Canada named exclusive distributor for Highsider

Parts Canada has announced that Highsider, a premium brand of Paaschburg & Wunderlic, is now available in Canada and will be distributed exclusively by Parts Canada. Highsider headquarters reside in Hamburg, Germany.

As an innovative lighting technology and high-quality motorcycle accessory brand, the Highsider team strives to be the industry’s trend setter. Highsider products are manufactured with the highest standards, following German engineering and principles. The company’s products can be found on motorcycles around the world, improving performance and safety and providing a customized finish. Highsider is “German engineered for whatever you ride.”

“This is a great brand and the technology they use raises the bar when it comes to developing excellent quality parts,” said James Danyluk, president of Parts Canada. Highsider will be a great addition to our catalogs, and we look forward to having them on board with us.”

“We are thrilled to partner up with Parts Canada and offer our products directly into Canada,” said Kenny Ladoucer, product marketing manager of Highsider. “With this exclusive partnership, we are now able to provide faster shipping and easier access to Highsider products.”