Parts Canada sets the bar high for virtual trade shows

November 3, 2020

Virtual trade shows are becoming more frequent as the weeks pass. Parts Canada got out in front of all other powersports industry companies by hosting its online event in mid-September.

The aftermarket parts distributor and sibling brand of Parts Unlimited attracted an impressive number of dealer attendees and exhibitors for their debut effort, setting a high bar for whichever industry company decides to follow their lead.

Powersports Business staff reporter Nick Longworth gets the full scoop from Parts Canada national marketing manager Laura Lenko-Graham, as well as some dealers who attended.

Click the image below to read the article.

