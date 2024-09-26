Krämer Motorcycles USA recently announced a technical partnership with REV’IT! and KYT helmets for the new MotoAmerica Talent Cup series.

Kramer Motorcycles USA is teaming up with REV’IT! and KYT for the inaugural season of Talent Cup. Photo: Brian J. Nelson

The partnership sees REV’IT! supporting the development of the Krämer APX-350 MA motorcycle and also providing MotoAmerica Talent Cup riders with special discounts and offers on REV’IT! racing gear during the 2025 season.

“REV’IT! is proud to be a technical partner with Krämer Motorcycles USA for the inaugural Talent Cup season and to return to the MotoAmerica paddock with our trackside support staff,” comments Paolo Bacchiarello, president of REV’IT Sport USA. “We will be supporting the Talent Cup riders with our REV’IT! TAILORTECH quality, innovation, and meticulous craftsmanship. Together, REV’IT! and Krämer Motorcycles aim to elevate the riding experience by delivering unparalleled engineering excellence.”

The first benefit for future Talent Cup riders will come this weekend at the MotoAmerica round at New Jersey Motorsports Park, where all riders in the MotoAmerica paddock are welcomed and encouraged to get a free measurement for a custom-made racing suit.

Riders participating in the 2025 MotoAmerica Talent Cup season will receive a 20% discount on any custom REV’IT! TailorTech suit purchases and will also benefit from the trackside support throughout the 2025 season.

The measuring event will occur during the following times at the Krämer/REV’IT! paddock space at New Jersey Motorsports Park:

Friday, September 27, 2024: 9 am – 5 pm

Saturday, September 28, 2024: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday, September 29, 2024: 9 am – 5 pm

MotoAmerica Talent Cup riders who race in REV’IT! suits will also be eligible for a $5,000 contingency program from REV’IT! that will run during the 2025 season, culminating with the opportunity to earn a factory contract with the brand, with more details on these offers being released in the coming weeks.

“The MotoAmerica Talent Cup is all about investing early in the careers of our fastest young racers, by providing them with purpose-built racing motorcycles and a clear ‘Road to MotoGP’ pathway,” says Jensen Beeler, CEO of Krämer Motorcycles USA.

Krämer also announced it will officially partner with helmet manufacturer KYT Americas for the 2025 Talent Cup season, providing competitors with a support package that incentivizes and rewards those entering the new series.

All riders that purchase a new Krämer APX-350 MA for the series will be eligible for the following support package (upon signing a support agreement with KYT Americas):

One free KYT racing helmet (model TBD)

50% off all helmets and accessories during the 2025 Talent Cup season

Free trackside support, including tear-offs and helmet prep/cleaning

One free KYT “track pack” (swag and accessories)

Podium bonus eligibility (bonus details provided in support contract)

Grand Prize eligibility (bonus details provided in support contract)

KYT Americas will offer the overall winner of the 2025 MotoAmerica Talent Cup an official contract for support during the 2026 MotoAmerica season – an official contract will consist of a salary as well as a podium bonus program and full product support.

“We wanted to find a unique way to support this new class and specifically reward the competitors. Offering a Grand Prize in the form of an official contract the following year is a great carrot for riders to chase, not to mention the support they will get during the year. KYT Americas is racer-owned and operated, and we don’t shy away from supporting the sport that we love!” says KYT Racer Support Manager Brandon Cretu.

KYT is the official helmet of the FIM MiniGP World Series Finale and the now-defunct North America Talent Cup. KYT is also one of the leading supporters of young riders in the MotoAmerica Junior Cup, which is being replaced by this new series.