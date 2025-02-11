Troy Lee to be named ‘Legend of the Sport’ at The Quail

Peninsula Signature Events will honor renowned motorsports apparel designer and artist Troy Lee as its Legend of the Sport at the newly revamped The Quail MotoFest on Saturday, May 17. Lee’s legacy and impact on motorcycling will be celebrated alongside hundreds of exceptional and rare motorcycles throughout the festival at The Quail Golf Club. Lee will bring an exclusive display of his personal bikes and merchandise to the event and participate in the annual “Fireside Chat” to discuss his career and trends in motorcycling and racing.

Troy Lee founded TLD in 1981, and what began as a hobby quickly grew into one of the most recognized custom helmet paint shops in the world. He will bring an exclusive display of his personal bikes and merchandise to the event and participate in the annual “Fireside Chat” to discuss his career and trends in motorcycling and racing. (Photo: The Quail)

“I’m honored to be a part of this year’s Quail MotoFest,” says Lee. “I’m a fan of all things on two wheels and The Quail has such an eclectic mix of road and motocross bikes, so I’m excited to walk the event and take it all in.”

The Southern Californian native began his career as an aspiring professional motocross racer in the 1980s, but decided to pursue design full-time after painting helmets for several pro racers. He founded Troy Lee Designs (TLD) in 1981, and what began as a hobby quickly grew into one of the most recognized custom helmet paint shops in the world.

TLD custom racing helmets were commissioned by drivers and riders, including Dario Franchitti, Scott Dixon, Tommy Hayden, Roger Lee Hayden, Jeremy McGrath, Danica Patrick, Scott Russell, Paul Tracy, Jimmy Vasser, Ryan Villopoto, and many others.

“Troy Lee is an icon in the motorcycle industry. His name evokes an instant association with the vibrancy of motorcycle culture and an incredible artistic vision. We are delighted to honor him as our Legend of the Sport,” says Courtney Ferrante, director of The Quail, Peninsula Signature Events. “We know our guests will enjoy a chance to celebrate him and experience a reimagined The Quail MotoFest this May.”

The highly anticipated event will kick off with The Quail Ride on Friday, May 16. Lee will join fellow riders for the 100-mile ride, departing from The Quail Golf Club for a unique journey through the picturesque backroads of the Monterey Peninsula.