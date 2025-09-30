Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Quail MotoFest adopts biennial format, will return 2027.

The StaffSeptember 30, 2025

The 16th annual Quail MotoFest will not be back in 2026 for its annual event, and instead will make its return in 2027, making the festival a biennial affair going forward.

The Quail MotoFest Despite a strong turnout and another successful year of celebrating the sport of motorcycling in May 2025, The Quail MotoFest will be adapting a biennial format going forward. (Photo: The Quail)

Hosted by Peninsula Signature Events, The Quail MotoFest — formerly known as the Quail Motorcycle Gathering — is a festival celebrating vintage and modern motorcycles, alongside top motorcycle exhibitors.

This year’s event showcased an impressive lineup of motorcycles at The Quail Golf Club in Carmel, California, on May 17, drawing more than 1,000 attendees. The Peninsula Signature Events team says it looks forward to hosting enthusiasts from all classes back in 2027 for a reimagined event, and will share updates regarding exact dates and details as they become available.

“This decision allows us the opportunity to re-envision The Quail MotoFest and ensure it continues to set the standard as a world-class celebration of motorcycling,” says Peninsula Signature Events Director of Motorsports Gordon McCall. “We look forward to welcoming guests back in 2027 for a refreshed and elevated experience that builds on the tradition our community knows and loves.”

Tags
The StaffSeptember 30, 2025

Related Articles

EagleRider Route 66 Tour

EagleRider offers exclusive Route 66 tour to celebrate 100 years of history

September 4, 2025

CFMOTO reveals 2026 model lineup with expanded distribution, and feature updates

September 3, 2025
2026 Husqvarna FE 350

Husqvarna reveals 2026 dual-sport lineup

August 28, 2025
KTM 690 Enduro

KTM makes updates to its enduro, supermoto bike lineup

August 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.