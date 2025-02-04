MotoAmerica onboards industry veteran Shane Pacillo

MotoAmerica has named 20-year marketing professional Shane Pacillo as vice president of media and promotions, effective immediately.

Pacillo has worked extensively in agency and OEM sectors in a career that has included management in music, art, automotive and powersports, providing him with a unique ability to fuse motorcycling and racing with cultural relevance.

Shane Pacillo has joined the MotoAmerica team as its vice president of Media and Promotions. Photo courtesy of MotoAmerica

Recently, Pacillo spent a decade with Piaggio Group Americas. He oversaw iconic brands such as Aprilia, Moto Guzzi and Vespa as Piaggio’s chief marketing officer. Following his 10 years with Piaggio, Pacillo founded Heartwork, an agency focused on lifestyle brands with a specialization in motorcycling. His expertise in media innovation, strategic partnerships and brand development makes him a crucial asset to MotoAmerica’s vision for the future.

“As MotoAmerica continues to grow, Shane’s experience and passion for racing makes him the perfect guy to help drive our media and promotional efforts,” says Wayne Rainey, president of MotoAmerica. “His knowledge of MotoAmerica’s teams, riders and industry partners will serve him well as we work together to keep moving forward this year and beyond.”

Pacillo will spearhead MotoAmerica’s veteran team, working together to optimize the series’ media strategies, enhance promotional activations and strengthen partnerships to further amplify MotoAmerica’s presence across digital, broadcast and live-event platforms.

“MotoAmerica is growing, and Shane’s experience in media, branding and audience engagement is going to be a huge asset as we keep expanding the series,” said Chuck Aksland, COO of MotoAmerica. “He brings a fresh perspective and a good understanding of the powersports industry. We’re confident he’ll help us create new opportunities and add even more value for our partners, teams and sponsors.”