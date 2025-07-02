S&S Cycle signs on as official sponsor of the Donnie Smith Show

S&S Cycle announced June 30 that it has become the official performance sponsor of the 37th annual Donnie Smith Show, one of the largest custom bike shows in the Midwest.

The 37th annual Donnie Smith Bike Show will be held at the Rivercentre in St. Paul, Minnesota, March 28-29. (Photo: S&S Cycle)

The Donnie Smith Show, which will be held in St. Paul, Minnesota, March 28-29, symbolizes the unofficial kickoff of the upcoming riding season. The annual show draws thousands of spectators to see the custom bikes and meet with vendors from across the country.

“I visited the Donnie Smith Show for the first time in nearly 20 years and was very impressed with the traffic and participation,” says Brett Smith, director at S&S Cycle. “It was clear to me that we needed to take on a more significant role in promoting the show and supporting the industry with a larger and more strategic presence in 2026.”

As the official performance sponsor of the show, S&S Cycle will bring a large display of the latest and core proven performance parts that have built the S&S reputation. The motorcycle aftermarket supplier will also announce two new elements of the company before the 2026 show. S&S says its announcements will be something never seen in the V-Twin custom show world and should add excitement to the S&S display.