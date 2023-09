Drag Specialties announces the hire of James Hunt as a Northeast sales representative. Hunt will join the company’s sales team roster, covering the Long Island, New York, area.

Hunt has several years of experience in the industry. He was formerly a motorcycle shop owner in the Pennsylvania area and has rode riding dirt bikes since he was seven years old. He is now involved in road racing with a private club. In his free time, Hunt enjoys surfing, and working on motorcycles and classic cars.