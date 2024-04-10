Turn 14 names director of Brand Management

Turn 14 Powersports has announced that Matthew Sturdevant has been named director of brand management for the company’s 12 powersports brands. Sturdevant will lead the brand development team responsible for a full range of apparel, accessories, maintenance and OE products for motorcycles and UTVs.

Matt Sturdevant

Before joining Turn 14 Powersports, Sturdevant held executive positions in product management and marketing at Lund International and Pella Corporation, where he focused on first-to-market strategies, developing and delivering broad product lines and led the concept, development and launch phases of each company’s most innovative new products. He is an avid outdoor sports enthusiast, passionate about hunting, waterskiing and snowmobiling. He has also been a sponsor and pit crew member of a local IMCA Modified stock car racing the circuit in Iowa. Sturdevant and his wife, Kara, have one son.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the Turn 14 Powersports team,” says Bob Schuetz, president of Turn 14 Powersports. “He will be a great leader for our brands and will help that team meet the aggressive product launch goals we have set for ourselves.”

“I’m excited to spend some time in powersports dealerships to understand the critical product needs of our dealers and to ensure that my new team is doing everything possible to help dealers grow their revenue with great new products,” Sturdevant says.

Sturdevant started in this new role earlier this month. He will work out of the company’s Keller, Texas, office and Innovation Center.