Turn 14 celebrates grand opening, hosts “Bikes and BBQ”

Turn 14 Powersports celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters in Keller, Texas, with a “Bikes and BBQ” event on Friday night, June 7.

The event drew more than 100 motorcycle riders and ATV/UTV fans from across the DFW area, including members of the Norton Club and the Harley Owners Group. Attendees enjoyed a bike show, giveaway prizes like a new leather jacket, free custom hats, and what the company says is some of the best BBQ the area has to offer.

Turn 14’s grand opening brought more than 100 motorcycle riders and ATV/UTV fans from across the DFW area together.Photos courtesy of Turn 14

“We were thrilled to celebrate the opening of our new location with the motorcycle community,” says Bob Schuetz, president of Turn 14 Powersports. “The ‘Bikes and BBQ’ event was a great way to celebrate our new headquarters and share our excitement with the local riding community.”

Turn 14 Powersports recently moved into the new facility and announced the selection of a location nearby for its 10,000 square foot Innovation Center, which will house product testing and design functions for the twelve Turn 14 Powersports brands.