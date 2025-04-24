Fire destroys 50 motorcycles at RideNow Powersports in Las Vegas
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed 50 motorcycles at RideNow Powersports in Las Vegas, Nevada, near Boulder Highway. The resulting damages are estimated to be around $250,000, according to local news station KLAS.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, according to news outlets, and fire investigators have found no evidence linking the incident to the local homeless population, a manager at the dealership told reporters at 3News in Las Vegas.
Drone footage captured the aftermath of the fire, which has raised concerns among neighbors and businesses about the growing number of homeless individuals in the area.
From RideNow Powersports Boulder‘s Facebook page:
To Our Boulder Community
Yesterday, we experienced a fire outside our RideNow Boulder location. We’re incredibly grateful to share that no one was hurt, and our store remains fully operational. The fire was contained outside, with no damage to the building — only some units were affected.
We want to thank the first responders and everyone who reached out to check on us. Your support means the world to our team.
We’re currently evaluating the impact and will be reaching out to any customers whose units may have been affected.
Boulder is strong. We’re proud to be a part of this community and are here to continue serving you.