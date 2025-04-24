Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed 50 motorcycles at RideNow Powersports in Las Vegas, Nevada, near Boulder Highway. The resulting damages are estimated to be around $250,000, according to local news station KLAS.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, according to news outlets, and fire investigators have found no evidence linking the incident to the local homeless population, a manager at the dealership told reporters at 3News in Las Vegas.

Drone footage captured the aftermath of the fire, which has raised concerns among neighbors and businesses about the growing number of homeless individuals in the area.

