Turn 14 integrates with Blackpurl to simplify parts management

Turn 14 Distribution recently announced a new integration with Blackpurl, a dealership management platform for powersports dealers. Through this collaboration, Blackpurl dealerships can now access their custom dealer pricing, auto-updated inventory levels across all four of T14’s distribution centers, and a streamlined order import process for T14’s lineup of aftermarket and performance products — without leaving the Blackpurl platform.

“At Blackpurl, our mission is to be the easiest dealership management platform to use,” says Johnathan Aguero, senior vice president of revenue at Blackpurl. “Our integration with Turn 14 Distribution further simplifies parts management for dealers, helping them save time, reduce ordering friction, and focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

“We’re excited to welcome Blackpurl to our integration partner network,” adds Dan Ziegler, business partner integration manager at Turn 14 Distribution. “Blackpurl now takes advantage of our robust and industry-leading suite of APIs, including real-time inventory and dealer-specific pricing, and we’re just getting started. We look forward to furthering our collaborative efforts as Blackpurl expands its utilization of our integration capabilities to build an even better dealer experience.”

This partnership arrives at an ideal time, as Blackpurl says it is preparing to launch an updated interface.