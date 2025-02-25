Heidenau Tires names new distribution partners in the U.S.

After long-time Heidenau distributor MotoAmore LLC announced its closure in December, dealers and customers have scrambled to find a source for the German tire brand. Finally, agreements have been made for two new distributors to offer Heidenau Tires in the U.S. market.

Nova Motorcycles of Massachusetts will offer Heidenau Race tires. Cedar Rapids Tire of Iowa will carry Heidenau’s ADV, vintage, sidecar, street, scooter, and inner tubes for wholesale and retail customers.

Nova Motorcycles of Massachusetts will offer Heidenau Race tires. Cedar Rapids Tire of Iowa will carry Heidenau’s ADV, vintage, sidecar, street, scooter, and inner tubes for wholesale and retail customers.

According to a statement from Heidenau, orders have been placed, tires have been shipped, and both distributors will be up and running soon.

CRT’s 70,000-square-foot warehouse supplies ATV, lawn, specialty, golf cart, trailer, kart tires, and snow chains. (Photo: Facebook)

Cedar Rapids Tire (CRT), the new US distributor of Heidenau Tires, has been in the specialty tire business since 1992. Centrally located in Marion, Iowa, and family-owned, CRT boats its exemplary customer service, available inventory, and prompt shipping. In addition to the Heidenau motorcycle tires, CRT’s 70,000-square-foot warehouse supplies ATV, lawn, specialty, golf cart, trailer, kart tires, and snow chains.

Nova Motorcycles is a full-service independent shop specializing in vintage and unusual motorcycles. (Photo: Facebook)

Nova Motorcycles is a full-service independent shop specializing in vintage and unusual motorcycles. It is building on its racing history to bring informed service and sales to the vintage race community.

We wish these new partners of Heidenau Tires success in their new endeavors.