RideNow Powersports Chandler receives highest BRP honor

RideNow Powersports Chandler has been recognized by BRP as the “BRP 2023 National Dealer of the Year” in the U.S. for Can-Am. The distinguished award evaluates dealerships on a myriad of criteria including certification level, market share within the primary market area, retail achievement in comparison to set plans, and growth in Parts, Accessories, and Apparel (PA&A). RideNow Powersports Chandler emerged at the pinnacle, demonstrating unparalleled excellence in each category.

“The recognition is a testament to our relentless dedication to serving our customers with the very best,” says Lyle Kramper, Sr. VP of National Retail of RideNow Powersports. “It underscores our team’s commitment to ensuring a world-class experience at every touchpoint.”

The RideNow Powersports team and the BRP team celebrate the dealership’s recent recognition as the “BRP 2023 National Dealer of the Year” for Can-Am. Photo courtesy of RideNow Powersports

Amidst this individual recognition, the larger RideNow Powersports group has further reasons to celebrate. Several of its member dealerships have achieved distinct accolades in specific categories:

3WV District Dealers of the Year: RideNow Powersports Austin and RideNow Powersports Ocala.

ATV/SSV District Dealers of the Year: RideNow Powersports Ocala and RideNow Powersports Chandler.

Sea-Doo District Dealers of the Year: RideNow Powersports Austin, RideNow Powersports Dallas, and RideNow Powersports Chandler.

BRP, in its congratulatory letter to the dealership, emphasized the significance of the award, stating, “Being named a National Dealer of the Year is a great accomplishment and is BRP’s highest honor for a dealer.” They further extended their gratitude to RideNow Powersports Chandler for embodying the brand’s values and delivering unparalleled service.

As RideNow Powersports Chandler revels in this monumental achievement, they remain grounded in their mission of continually enhancing their service offerings and setting new benchmarks in the industry.