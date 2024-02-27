BRP receives 2023 Good Design Awards

BRP has been awarded a final five Good Design USA awards for 2023, which celebrate and reward products with the most iconic contemporary designs. All five BRP products that were submitted for consideration were rewarded and these products include the snowmobile Advex helmet, the Sea-Doo Explorer Pro personal watercraft, the Manitou Cruise pontoon boat, the Lynx Shredder and Ski-Doo MXZ XRS winter powersports products.

“This prestigious recognition for five of our products not only reflects our commitment to elevating the riding experience but also acknowledges the exceptional teamwork behind each winning product,” says Denys Lapointe, chief design officer, BRP. “As we celebrate these achievements, we’re inspired to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and shaping the future of mobility.”

BRP has ended 2023 with a total 12 international design awards. Photo courtesy of BRP

Advex helmet

The Advex helmet introduces a new paradigm for the active trail rider providing winter enthusiasts with adaptive protection from both the cold and humidity. BRP created a helmet with advanced safety features and an innovative communications system that allows trail riders to experience a synergy between their vehicle, gear and accessories while prioritizing comfort and functionality.

Sea-Doo Explorer Pro

The Sea-Doo Explorer Pro PWC is designed specifically for people seeking adventure and discovery on the water. The adventure-ready PWC’s traditional look and functionality have been updated and the padded seat, knee pads and adjustable handlebars allow adventurers comfort and a pleasant ride in a variety of positions. Adventure seekers can ride as a multi-day, self-contained exploration package with its massive storage capabilities, fuel efficient load hauling power and high stability.

Manitou Cruise

The Manitou Cruise redefines decades of pontoon design codes. Almost entirely made of recyclable materials, it stands out with a bold and innovative design that combines modernity, luxury and functionality. The Rotax S outboard engine, with stealth technology, gives consumers greater peace of mind because of its hidden position under the boat. It also transforms the design of the Manitou Cruise by maximizing usable space on board and reducing noise and vibration.

Lynx Shredder

Inspired by the Finnish word “sisu”, the Lynx Shredder’s rugged yet lightweight DNA pays homage to Scandinavian design. With no equivalent word in English, “sisu” is an action-oriented mindset that refers to stoic determination, hardiness, courage, willpower and resilience. With this philosophy in mind, the design team was challenged to deliver a minimalist, lighter machine while offering the precision and control required for playing in deep snow.

Ski-Doo MXZ XRS

Already considered a benchmark by industry experts, the Ski-Doo MXZ X-RS is an evolution

of a trail snowmobile, providing high performance that allows seasoned riders to experience adventures that are both unforgettable and responsible. Visibility has been greatly improved for safer riding thanks to the signature “two-eye” LED lights. The product is equipped with an industry-first Smart-Shox suspension that instantly analyzes the terrain and adjusts to provide an ideal suspension response for maximum comfort and stability.



All 2023 awards

For BRP’s Design & Innovation team, 2023 was another stellar year as it collected 12 awards from

prestigious design competitions around the globe. In addition to the acclaim from Good Design USA, these last four products each collected a Red Dot award in the spring. The Sea-Doo Explorer Pro also garnered recognition from Good Design Japan and Good Design Australia, as well as the National Marine Manufacturers Association’s Innovation Award (NMMA). Presented at Miami’s 2023 International Boat Show, the NMMA also joined Marine Power Innovation in recognizing BRP’s Rotax S outboard engine for its ground-breaking innovation. Added to this, was a Good Design Australia award for the Quintrex Freestyler X.

“The accolades our products continue to receive year after year are a testament to the dedication

and creativity of our teams, reinforcing our commitment to helping people reimagine how they

access their world – enabling experiences that can be measured in emotion rather than distance,” Lapointe says.

As BRP celebrates its 20th anniversary, that company shares that its success can be attributed to its ‘“yellow blood” culture, built on its core values of passion, drive, ingenuity and trust. Guided by adventure, the company continues to share unique experiences with the world while pursuing its commitment to inclusivity and fighting against intimidation.