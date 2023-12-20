BRP celebrates 20 years of innovation and growth

BRP was launched as a standalone company on December 18, 2003, and this month the company celebrates 20 years of adventure, innovation and growth. Its mission, which remains the same today, was to create new ways to move people and redefine powersports riding experiences so that they are measured by emotion rather than distance.

20 years of growth

In 20 years, the company has tripled its global market share, becoming a leading powersports OEM. It has grown from 7,500 to 23,000 employees in 26 countries. Revenues have more than quadrupled from CAD 2.4 billion to over CAD 10 billion, and BRP now offers eight diversified product lines covering all seasons and catering to the whole family, from pure adrenaline enthusiasts to weekend adventurers.

“I’ve had the privilege of being President and CEO of BRP since its founding. When Bombardier made the decision to sell its recreational products division 20 years ago, I told all the employees that this was our chance to prove to the world that we could succeed as a standalone company,” says José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. “Today, one out of every three powersports products sold in the world carries the BRP logo. We took bold risks to deliver the best experiences to our rider communities across all of our product lines.”

BRP has established itself as an innovative company, challenging industry norms. From the Ski-Doo REV platform that transformed the snowmobile experience to the Sea-Doo Spark that redefined entry-level personal watercraft, the side-by-side vehicles that challenged performance and racing standards, and the Can-Am Spyder and Ryker that shaped the three-wheel category, BRP has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology, design and of the riding experience.

The global expansion of BRP, which is still headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, is not limited to its products. With a network of nearly 3,000 dealers worldwide, BRP now sells its products in 130 countries. The company has strengthened its ties with strategic partners and invested in communities around the world, from Valcourt, Quebec, to Finland, Mexico, and the United States. BRP’s manufacturing footprint has grown from 7 to 14 sites worldwide.

“We grew together with BRP, we’ve been partnering for 16 years. People at BRP listen and truly try to make things better, and I think the dealer network is strong because of that,” says John Kalogerou of Johnny K’s Powersports. “The innovative products that keep coming out are rejuvenating our industry and helping the business grow. It only keeps things exciting!”

Looking to the future

BRP remains focused on the future. The company is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and invests heavily in new technologies, expertise and innovation. Furthermore, BRP wants to become the reference for electric recreational vehicles and aims to have 50 percent of its units sold as electric by 2035. BRP is also exploring new markets – such as urban mobility – and intends to strengthen its position in the marine industry.

BRP celebrates two decades while remaining true to its core values: passion, drive, ingenuity and trust. Guided by adventure, the company continues to share unique experiences with the world while pursuing its commitment to inclusivity and fighting against intimidation.

“Behind these twenty years of growth are, above all, our people. They are people of heart, ingenuity and passion, who are ready to meet the challenges of our industry and eager to innovate,” Boisjoli says. “Our employees are the foundation of our culture, the one we call “yellow blood”, after the color of Joseph-Armand Bombardier’s first snowmobile. I would like to thank them sincerely. I would also like to express my gratitude to our dealers around the world. Their enthusiasm and commitment to our products have played a vital role in our worldwide success. Finally, I would like to thank our customers. They are at the heart of everything we do, and it is them who motivate us to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation.”

